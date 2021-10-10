Companies / Telecoms & Technology FNB steps up e-commerce effort with new WebStore platform Bank says offering will provide businesses with a fully functional e-commerce website B L Premium

FNB has launched a new e-commerce platform that is looking to lure business owners away from sites such as Shopify, using its payments capability to allow merchants to list and sell their products through its app as it looks to capitalise on the e-commerce boom in SA.

Online retail, a part of the broader e-commerce trend, has been on the rise globally for the past decade. That said, in SA, where the retail culture has traditionally been characterised by high foot traffic at shopping centres and malls, as well as informal and township economies, online retail made up less than 2% of total retail sales before Covid-19 stuck in 2020. ..