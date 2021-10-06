Companies / Telecoms & Technology Datatec sees fourfold surge in interim earnings Profits forecast to soar as sales of networking software more than offset the global microchip shortage B L Premium

Technology firm Datatec said earnings in the first half of its current financial year will be as much as four times higher than a year earlier as demand for networking software, driven by the switch to remote working, offset the effects of the global microchip shortage.

The company, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions, Logicalis and Westcon International which distribute security and networking technology products...