Stakeholder MTN readies for US listing of IHS Towers
04 October 2021 - 19:51
IHS Towers, a Nigeria-born network tower company in which MTN holds about a third, is looking to raise up to R8.1bn from its upcoming US stock market flotation.
On Monday, IHS — which operates telecommunications infrastructure such as mobile phone towers — announced it was looking to raise up to $540m (R8.123bn) from an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)...
