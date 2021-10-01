Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa sets out timetable for spectrum auction Icasa hopes to issue radio frequency spectrum by March next year after this year's deadline couldn't be met due to legal challenges B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator has outlined its latest plans for issuing radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators by March next year, following a consent order passed by the high court in September.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is on a mission to redraft its plan for the spectrum auction, following an agreement with mobile operators, which was endorsed by the high court last month. The regulator had planned to auction about R8bn worth of broadband spectrum this year, but the March deadline could not be met because of legal battles over the process...