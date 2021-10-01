Altron sells training business People Solutions
Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati says that business no longer aligned with its ‘Altron 2.0 strategy’ but that it had a great industry track record
01 October 2021 - 13:38
Listed technology firm Altron has sold its training services unit for an undisclosed amount, as part of its push to cut off noncore operations and focus on its business in Africa.
Altron has been reconfiguring its business over the past two years, selling off units not aligned its current strategy and buying up those that do, in areas like cybersecurity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now