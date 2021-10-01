Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron sells training business People Solutions Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati says that business no longer aligned with its ‘Altron 2.0 strategy’ but that it had a great industry track record B L Premium

Listed technology firm Altron has sold its training services unit for an undisclosed amount, as part of its push to cut off noncore operations and focus on its business in Africa.

Altron has been reconfiguring its business over the past two years, selling off units not aligned its current strategy and buying up those that do, in areas like cybersecurity. ..