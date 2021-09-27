Companies / Telecoms & Technology Liquid and Microsoft merge fixed-line and internet-based calls Liquid’s position as a partner of the Silicon Valley giant is helping to further its evolution into a fully fledged information technology outfit B L Premium

Microsoft has teamed up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to upgrade its Teams videoconferencing platform, adding features that would allow its calling service to dial a landline or mobile phone as the battle with Zoom and WhatsApp heats up.

Internet-based calling has gained in popularity over the years as people conduct more of their business online through platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp and FaceTime. Microsoft is looking to bridge the gap between this type of call and fixed and mobile telephony through its partnership with Liquid...