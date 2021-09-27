Liquid and Microsoft merge fixed-line and internet-based calls
Liquid’s position as a partner of the Silicon Valley giant is helping to further its evolution into a fully fledged information technology outfit
27 September 2021 - 19:12
UPDATED 28 September 2021 - 11:32
Microsoft has teamed up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to upgrade its Teams videoconferencing platform, adding features that would allow its calling service to dial a landline or mobile phone as the battle with Zoom and WhatsApp heats up.
Internet-based calling has gained in popularity over the years as people conduct more of their business online through platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp and FaceTime. Microsoft is looking to bridge the gap between this type of call and fixed and mobile telephony through its partnership with Liquid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now