Telkom shares soar on news of masts and towers unit listing The telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure

Shares in Telkom surged on Tuesday, adding more than R1bn to its market value, after the group announced a plan to list its property business — a move meant to unlock the value from a portfolio of assets it says is not being fully reflected in its share price.

The partially state-owned telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, IT company Business Connexion and internet fibre operator Openserve...