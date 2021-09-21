Telkom shares soar on news of masts and towers unit listing
The telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure
21 September 2021 - 13:41
Shares in Telkom surged on Tuesday, adding more than R1bn to its market value, after the group announced a plan to list its property business — a move meant to unlock the value from a portfolio of assets it says is not being fully reflected in its share price.
The partially state-owned telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, IT company Business Connexion and internet fibre operator Openserve...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now