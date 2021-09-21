Alaris bet on Linwave pays off
Acquisition-hungry antenna specialist reports 50% jump in after-tax profit
21 September 2021 - 17:59
Antenna specialist Alaris’s takeover of a UK operation is already paying off as the unit reported its best year on record.
Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency (RF) products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now