Alaris bet on Linwave pays off Acquisition-hungry antenna specialist reports 50% jump in after-tax profit

Antenna specialist Alaris’s takeover of a UK operation is already paying off as the unit reported its best year on record.

Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency (RF) products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia...