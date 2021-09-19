MTN gears up for IHS Towers initial public offering

IHS Towers, a Nigeria-born network tower company, has started the process for a stock market flotation in the US, putting MTN — which holds about a third of the company — on the path for a bumper payday.

On Friday, MTN said IHS, which runs the cellphone network infrastructure that beams wireless signals and is considered an intrusive neighbourhood eyesore, had filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a potential initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange...