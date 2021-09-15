Companies / Telecoms & Technology

British cybersecurity firm Darktrace raises outlook as it reports maiden loss

Cyber crime fighter raises its growth forecast for a second time on high demand for its AI-driven products

15 September 2021 - 18:46 Paul Sandle
Picture: REUTERS/MAL LANGSDON
Picture: REUTERS/MAL LANGSDON

London  — Darktrace, the British cybersecurity company that listed in April, increased its growth forecast for its 2022 financial year for the second time in as many months on Wednesday, reflecting strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products.

The company, the shares of which have increased more than 150% since its initial public offering (IPO), upgraded its outlook after reporting a better-than-expected 41.3% rise in revenue to $281.3m for the year to the end of June.

Its operating loss, however, increased to $38.5m from $24.9m the previous year, mainly on costs associated with the listing.

It said it expected growth of 35% to 37% this year, up from its previous forecast of 29% to 32%, with an adjusted core earnings margin of 2% to 5%, up from its 1% to 4% forecast.

Shares in the Cambridge-based company were trading up 7% at 690p in London, giving the company a market value of £4.8bn.

CEO Poppy Gustafsson said Darktrace had delivered robust results.

“In this new era of cyber threats, Darktrace is helping organisations from every industry sector, including providers of critical national infrastructure, to protect their digital assets, and avoid the serious disruption that cyberattacks can cause,” she said.

Darktrace uses AI to detect attacks and vulnerabilities inside IT networks rather than building barriers at the perimeter.

Gustafsson said Darktrace found an existing serious breach in 77% of customer networks when its technology was first deployed, and said the threat was ever evolving.

“It could be supply chain security as in cases like (the incident at Miami-based company) Kaseya, it can be the speed of attacks that we’ve seen in terms of ransomware like Colonial Pipeline, it could be the risk of sophisticated nation state attacks and it could be insider threat,” she said.

“So there is this constant flow of headlines rather than something that’s driving a sort of short-term demand spike.”

Reuters

JAMES CLAUDE: RegTech is vital for SA to tackle cybercrime

Regulatory technology can better detect fraudulent activity, connect regulators and businesses, and protect consumers
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Transnet cyberattack will further sink SA’s harbour rankings

The Port of Durban is in the bottom three of the world’s 351 container handling facilities in a World Bank index
Opinion
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Microsoft Exchange hack adds another brick in the global (fire) wall

US and its allies condemn China for cyberattack on tech giant’s servers
Opinion
1 month ago

Cyberattacks: investing in a safe bet

Cybercrime is another risk investors should think about, writes Angelique Ardé
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bain back in the fold at club of heavyweight ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Growthpoint cautious about outlook for office ...
Companies / Property
5.
Attacq sees green shoots in battered real estate ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Cyber threats are costing SA firms millions

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Cybersecurity threats to posting Covid-19 vaccination cards online

Companies / Healthcare

Discovery Insure raises the alarm on cyber attacks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | How to handle cyber attacks on small businesses in SA

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Swedish chain closes 800 stores due to worldwide ransomware hit

Companies

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne value hits $11bn on market debut

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.