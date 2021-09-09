Naspers crashes 8% as China takes aim at online gaming
Chinese regulators have reportedly summoned tech firms to discuss concerns about online gaming
09 September 2021 - 09:55
UPDATED 09 September 2021 - 10:37
Prosus, which houses Naspers’s global internet business including a nearly one-third stake in Tencent, was on track for its worst day more than a month on Thursday, amid reports regulators in China are stepping up efforts to limit online gaming.
In morning trade, Prosus was down 6.71% to R1,235.36 and Naspers 7.35% to R2,441.82 — having lost as much as 8% in intraday trade — tracking an almost 7% fall for Tencent in trade in Hong Kong earlier...
