Naspers crashes 8% as China takes aim at online gaming Chinese regulators have reportedly summoned tech firms to discuss concerns about online gaming

Prosus, which houses Naspers’s global internet business including a nearly one-third stake in Tencent, was on track for its worst day more than a month on Thursday, amid reports regulators in China are stepping up efforts to limit online gaming.

In morning trade, Prosus was down 6.71% to R1,235.36 and Naspers 7.35% to R2,441.82 — having lost as much as 8% in intraday trade — tracking an almost 7% fall for Tencent in trade in Hong Kong earlier...