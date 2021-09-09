Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Microsoft scraps plans for return to office amid Delta uncertainty

09 September 2021 - 21:14 Dina Bass
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Microsoft  is scrapping plans to fully reopen offices by October 4, saying it can no longer give a date for returning to work because the pandemic is too unpredictable. 

“Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites in favour of opening US work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said in a blog post Thursday. “From there, we’ll communicate a 30-day transition period that provides time for employees to prepare.”

The strategy is similar to one adopted by fellow tech giant Apple, which has delayed its own return-to-office plans multiple times. It has told employees it will give them a one-month warning on a return deadline as it copes with Covid-19’s Delta variant, which has led to a resurgence in cases.

In another nod to pandemic realities, Microsoft’s LinkedIn professional-networking site will make it easier for job seekers to find remote and hybrid roles. New options will let users filter out roles in traditional offices or find workplaces that offer a mix, according to the blog post. And LinkedIn plans to make it easier to find out about companies’ vaccination requirements.

Great reshuffle

The Covid-19 pandemic has led employees to rethink how, where and why they want to work — a shift LinkedIn is calling “the great reshuffle”.

Jobs listed on LinkedIn’s site as “remote” continue to increase, with such postings jumping more than 8.5 times since the start of the pandemic to 16% of the total in August.

But in-person work isn’t going away, the company said. Microsoft’s rank-and-file employees plan to eventually work from offices more frequently than managers expected, according to an internal survey. Eight percent of non-managerial employees said they’re looking to be in the office every day, compared with manager expectations for only 1%.

Nearly half of Microsoft employees plan to come in to the office three to four times a week, the survey found. That’s well above the 28% that managers expected. Still, the results showed that bosses generally plan to log more time in-person than their employees do.

In a twist, employees who would prefer staying home and staffers who want to go back to the office both gave the same reason: They felt it was easier to focus on work.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Macquarie opts for flexible hybrid work model

Investment bank stops short of mandatory vaccination for workers as banks mull return to work possibilities
Companies
4 hours ago

Apple requires all workers to report vaccination status

Unlike several of its peers in technology Apple is not enforcing vaccines, but it’s become more aggressive in nudging employees
Companies
1 week ago

Credit Suisse postpones US return to office

All staff will now go back to the office in mid-October instead of early September as Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Viceroy vows to appeal R50m fine for Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec joins Standard Bank with listing on A2X
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam joins Discovery in mandating Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Julius Baer's seven tips on how to preserve your ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff’s final settlement vote postponed
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Momentum scales back on office space

Companies / Financial Services

Landlords aim to sell vacant city offices for conversion to residential units

Companies / Property

Working permanently from home could hit Google employees’ salaries

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.