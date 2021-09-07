Cyber threats are costing SA firms millions
The global Cyber Exposure Index ranks SA sixth on its list of most-targeted countries for cyberattacks, which escalated in the Covid-19 pandemic
07 September 2021 - 15:20
As cyberattacks escalate in an environment where we constantly shift from working from home to in the office, executives are pushing up their investment in cybersecurity, data from two technology players in SA shows.
More than 90% of technology executives across SA, Kenya and Zimbabwe have pushed their focus and investment in cybersecurity, driven by the growth in remote and digital ways of working. This according to a new report by technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, part of businessperson Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet group. ..
