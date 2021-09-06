Adapt IT appoints Tiffany Dunsdon as permanent CEO
Dunsdon is considered to be a good fit to steer the Volaris takeover deal
Listed technology firm Adapt IT has officially appointed caretaker CEO Tiffany Dunsdon on a permanent basis, putting to rest speculation about who would replace founder Sbu Shabalala.
On Monday, Adapt IT, which saw its long-time CEO and founder leave in the middle of a scandal and has been the subject of two takeover bids this year, told shareholders that Dunsdon had been permanently appointed as CEO with immediate effect. ..
