Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT appoints Tiffany Dunsdon as permanent CEO Dunsdon is considered to be a good fit to steer the Volaris takeover deal

Listed technology firm Adapt IT has officially appointed caretaker CEO Tiffany Dunsdon on a permanent basis, putting to rest speculation about who would replace founder Sbu Shabalala.

On Monday, Adapt IT, which saw its long-time CEO and founder leave in the middle of a scandal and has been the subject of two takeover bids this year, told shareholders that Dunsdon had been permanently appointed as CEO with immediate effect. ..