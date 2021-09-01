Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google appeals France’s €500m fine in copyright dispute

US tech firm says fine in news content dispute is ‘disproportionate’

01 September 2021 - 17:47 Sarah White and Ingrid Melander
The Google logo outside the company offices in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MACDERMID
The Google logo outside the company offices in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MACDERMID

Paris  — Google said on Wednesday it was appealing against a €500m fine imposed by France's antitrust watchdog in July over a dispute with local media about paying for news content.

The fine  came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, part of Alphabet, and Facebook to share more of the revenue they make from using media outlets’ news.

“We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law,” said Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France.

“We continue to work hard to resolve this case and put deals in place. This includes expanding offers to 1,200 publishers, clarifying aspects of our contracts, and sharing more data as requested by the French Competition Authority.”

The French antitrust body imposed the sanction on Google for failing to comply with its orders to come up with proposals on compensating publishers.

It said on Wednesday that Google’s appeal, which will be ruled on by Paris’s court of appeal, would not hold up the fine, which the US tech giant must still pay. It could not say how long the appeal process would take.

The case focused on whether Google breached temporary orders issued by the authority, which said such talks should take place, within three months, with any news publishers that asked for them.

The watchdog said in its July 13 decision that the US tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their content. If it does not do that, the company would face additional fines of up to €900,000 per day.

Reuters 

Artists, musicians critical of copyright bill but librarians welcome it

Controversial proposed legislation is undergoing public hearings before parliament’s trade and industry committee
National
2 weeks ago

Google and Microsoft prepare for open warfare as regulators step up scrutiny

Tech giants' ceasefire has ended as competition in cloud computing, web searches and AI intensifies
Companies
2 months ago

US supreme court sides with Google in high-stakes Oracle copyright battle

Decision ends a decade-old case that divided Silicon Valley and promised to reshape the rules for the software industry over  copyright for APIs
Companies
4 months ago

Microsoft teams up with EU publishers on news payments

Microsoft and European media groups want Australia-style agreement to 'mandate payments'
Companies
6 months ago
