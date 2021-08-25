Companies / Telecoms & Technology MultiChoice disputes Nigeria tax bill as shares plunge The DStv operator's shares fell by R4bn on Wednesday as the taxman in Abuja demands $4.38bn BL PREMIUM

As the latest of its woes in West Africa wiped out almost R4bn of its value on the JSE on Wednesday, DStv operator MultiChoice has disputed the manner in which Nigerian tax authorities want it to settle its tax bill in that country.

On Wednesday, a Nigerian tax tribunal ordered MultiChoice Nigeria to pay 50% of a disputed 1.8-trillion naira ($4.38bn) tax bill relating to previous years, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said on Wednesday...