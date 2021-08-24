Companies / Telecoms & Technology Price no longer the big issue for home workers buying laptops Acer sees demand grow for higher-end devices able to fulfil multiple needs BL PREMIUM

Computer giant Acer says it has recorded an uptick in sales for more expensive laptops as consumers and small businesses move to higher-level computing as a result of the pandemic and the shift to working from home.

The Taiwanese hardware and electronics company specialises in the manufacture and sale of desktop computers, laptops, tablets, servers, storage devices, displays and smartphones, among other products....