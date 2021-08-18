Companies / Telecoms & Technology

T-Mobile says millions of customers’ data stolen in cyberattack

US telecoms operator admits to hacking attack after a media report exposes private data for sale on an underground forum

18 August 2021 - 17:08 Derek Francis, Akanksha Rana and Subrat Patnaik
T-Mobile US  said on Wednesday an investigation into a data breach revealed that personal data, including social security numbers and driver’s licence information, of more than 40-million former and prospective customers was stolen.

The stolen files also included data from 7.8-million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

Dates of birth, first and last names were also stolen, the telecoms services provider said, adding there was no indication of their financial details being compromised.

The company, which had 104.8-million customers in June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after US-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers.

Vice said the seller said that 100-million people had their data compromised in the breach. The seller was offering data on 30-million people for 6 bitcoin, or about $270,000.

Reports later suggested that the asking price had slumped and the entire data set was being sold for just $200.

Reuters has not been able to check the veracity of the forum's post.

T-Mobile’s data breach is the latest high-profile cyberattacks as digital thieves take advantage of security weakened by work-from-home policies due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in August, cryptocurrency platform Poly Network lost $610m in a hack and later offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 “bug bounty”.

Reuters 

