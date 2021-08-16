Companies / Telecoms & Technology Another rough day for Naspers as it implements Prosus share swap Naspers loses more than R50bn as a crackdown by Chinese authorities on technology firms continues to hamper its prospects BL PREMIUM

Naspers has completed a controversial deal to set up a cross-holding structure with subsidiary Prosus meant to reduce its weighting on the JSE, ending a process that has been opposed by investors.

On Monday, Prosus said it had completed the deal to set up a cross-holding structure between the two companies through a complex share swap. ..