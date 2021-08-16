Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Another rough day for Naspers as it implements Prosus share swap

Naspers loses more than R50bn as a crackdown by Chinese authorities on technology firms continues to hamper its prospects

16 August 2021 - 19:51 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers has completed a controversial deal to set up a cross-holding structure with subsidiary Prosus meant to reduce its weighting on the JSE, ending a process that has been opposed by investors. 

On Monday, Prosus said it had completed the deal to set up a cross-holding structure between the two companies through a complex share swap. ..

