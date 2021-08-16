Another rough day for Naspers as it implements Prosus share swap
Naspers loses more than R50bn as a crackdown by Chinese authorities on technology firms continues to hamper its prospects
16 August 2021 - 19:51
Naspers has completed a controversial deal to set up a cross-holding structure with subsidiary Prosus meant to reduce its weighting on the JSE, ending a process that has been opposed by investors.
On Monday, Prosus said it had completed the deal to set up a cross-holding structure between the two companies through a complex share swap. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now