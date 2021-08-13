Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus to move forward with complex share swap All conditions of its offer to buy Naspers shares have been met and a deal to set up a cross-holding structure between the two companies will proceed BL PREMIUM

Technology investor Prosus said on Friday all conditions for its offer to buy Naspers shares have been met and a deal to set up a cross-holding structure between the two companies will proceed.

Prosus, which houses Naspers’s global internet business including a nearly one-third stake in Tencent, in May unveiled the latest in a string of attempts to close the valuation gap between its market value and component parts, offering to buy up to 45.5% of its parent in exchange for its own shares...