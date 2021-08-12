Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Funding SA’s small businesses and start-ups BL PREMIUM

After devastating losses to many small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), venture firm MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, together with banking and financial services group Sasfin, have partnered to launch a R350m debt fund “to assist these businesses and, in doing so, boost the SA economy”.

Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, spoke to Business Day about persistent funding challenges that businesses, particularly those in tech, have faced even before the recent unrest or the Covid-19 pandemic. ..