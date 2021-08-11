PODCAST | Fibre connectivity and the SA consumer

In a country where the cost to access the internet has been prohibitively high for a number of years, especially on mobile, fibre remains the cheapest option per unit of data consumed.

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the state of SA’s fibre internet connectivity market, with a focus on customer service.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simon Swanepoel, CEO of RocketNet, a local internet service provider that specialises in fibre.

