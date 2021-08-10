Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mamongae Mahlare appointed as Takealot CEO

CEO Kim Reid becomes chair to focus on the group’s longer-term growth ambitions

10 August 2021 - 18:15 Mudiwa Gavaza

Online retailer Takealot has appointed industrials veteran Mamongae Mahlare as its new group CEO, effective from October 1. 

On Tuesday, the Naspers-owned e-commerce company said Mahlare, a former Illovo Sugar MD, would take over from current boss Kim Reid, who transitions to chair of the group, which includes Superbalist and Mr D Food...

