Mamongae Mahlare appointed as Takealot CEO
CEO Kim Reid becomes chair to focus on the group’s longer-term growth ambitions
10 August 2021 - 18:15
Online retailer Takealot has appointed industrials veteran Mamongae Mahlare as its new group CEO, effective from October 1.
On Tuesday, the Naspers-owned e-commerce company said Mahlare, a former Illovo Sugar MD, would take over from current boss Kim Reid, who transitions to chair of the group, which includes Superbalist and Mr D Food...
