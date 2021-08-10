Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala resigns

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

10 August 2021 - 07:48 Karl Gernetzky
Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of technology group Adapt IT, has resigned.

Adapt IT said the board had accepted the resignation, which took effect on August 6. Shabalala began three months of special leave in May, which followed media reports of allegations that he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner.

The Sunday Times reported that the partner of Neo Shabalala — Sipho Nzuza — had been in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, and that Neo sought an interdict against her estranged husband. Shabalala had said the accusations were without merit.

Adapt IT said it will make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement, and in the meantime, Tiffany Dunsdon will continue in her role as interim CEO.

Adapt IT, valued at R934m on the JSE, has seen its share price quintuple over the past 12 months, and has been the subject of a bidding war from JSE-listed Huge Group and Canadian software firm Volaris.

In early July, 69% of Adapt IT’s total investor base voted in favour of the Volaris offer, leaving 31% who did not attend the meeting.

With 2% taken up by Huge earlier in August, that leaves 29% still on the fence. At the time, Huge had estimated it could take up as much as 29% of Adapt IT.

In morning trade on Tuesday Adapt IT’s shares were trading 0.29% lower at R6.76, having risen more than 50% so far in 2021.

The group’s shares had fallen more than 13% on May 10, when Shabalala’s hiatus was announced, but on Tuesday were trading 10% higher than before that announcement. /With Mudiwa Gavaza

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Huge Group shareholders overwhelmingly approve bid for Adapt IT

CEO James Herbst says 99% of investors at the meeting voted in favour of the resolutions
Adapt IT investors must choose: shares or cash?

Question raised over valuation of Adapt IT
Nodus Capital throws a spanner in the works of Adapt IT takeover

Any bidder will have to pay fair value for a delisting to succeed, but the experts have raised the bar
Volaris finds big support for takeover of Adapt IT

The proposed takeover by share swap does not realise value for shareholders, the board said after an opinion by an independent expert
