Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala resigns

Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of technology group Adapt IT, has resigned.

Adapt IT said the board had accepted the resignation, which took effect on August 6. Shabalala began three months of special leave in May, which followed media reports of allegations that he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner.

The Sunday Times reported that the partner of Neo Shabalala — Sipho Nzuza — had been in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, and that Neo sought an interdict against her estranged husband. Shabalala had said the accusations were without merit.

Adapt IT said it will make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement, and in the meantime, Tiffany Dunsdon will continue in her role as interim CEO.

Adapt IT, valued at R934m on the JSE, has seen its share price quintuple over the past 12 months, and has been the subject of a bidding war from JSE-listed Huge Group and Canadian software firm Volaris.

In early July, 69% of Adapt IT’s total investor base voted in favour of the Volaris offer, leaving 31% who did not attend the meeting.

With 2% taken up by Huge earlier in August, that leaves 29% still on the fence. At the time, Huge had estimated it could take up as much as 29% of Adapt IT.

In morning trade on Tuesday Adapt IT’s shares were trading 0.29% lower at R6.76, having risen more than 50% so far in 2021.

The group’s shares had fallen more than 13% on May 10, when Shabalala’s hiatus was announced, but on Tuesday were trading 10% higher than before that announcement. /With Mudiwa Gavaza

Update: August 10 2021

This article has been updated with share price information.

