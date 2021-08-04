Telkom names Serame Taukobong as new CEO
Taukobong takes over from Sipho Maseko in July 2022 and the two will work together until then to ensure a smooth transition
04 August 2021 - 13:49
Serame Taukobong will take the helm at Telkom from July 2022, ending the debate about the successor to eight-year veteran Sipho Maseko.
Taukobong, currently the CEO of Telkom’s consumer business, which primarily deals with the mobile division, and Maseko “will work together for the remainder of Sipho’s tenure to ensure orderly transition of the group CEO-designate and the stability of the business”, the company said...
