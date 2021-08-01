Companies / Telecoms & Technology Ellies eyes benefits from load-shedding and Covid-19 Although the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the economic prospects of many, Ellies is eyeing the trend of working and entertaining at home BL PREMIUM

Ellies Holdings, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials, says it hoping to tap into increased demand for working from home as a result of Covid-19, and is optimistic it can sell more power-related equipment as Eskom also struggles to keep the lights on.

Ellies says it has moved from selling only solar equipment, to offering a package of solutions to businesses and homes, but conditions remain tough as the pandemic puts pressure on salaries and unemployment levels, as well as delaying the arrival of new, innovative solar products...