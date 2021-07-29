News Leader
WATCH: Can AECI’s recovery be sustained?
AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial performance
29 July 2021 - 07:54
AECI has increased its interim dividend by 80% as the company recovers from the fallout from Covid-19.
Alishia Seckam spoke to AECI CEO Mark Dytor about whether the recovery is sustainable.
