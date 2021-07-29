Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Can AECI’s recovery be sustained?

AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial performance

29 July 2021 - 07:54 Business Day TV
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

AECI has increased its interim dividend by 80% as the company recovers from the fallout from Covid-19.

Alishia Seckam spoke to AECI CEO Mark Dytor about whether the recovery is sustainable.

AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial performance

AECI upbeat as commodities soar and SA construction picks up

The group says it is well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery
Companies
23 hours ago

JSE looks set to open to weaker Asian markets on Wednesday as US Fed takes focus

Tencent, which has come under pressure from China’s tech crackdown, was down another 3.7%, with the market waiting on the US Federal Reserve
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Unrest casts shadow on AECI earnings rise

The group said all its businesses remained operational and it was working to safeguard the supply chain
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands’ track record in focus again after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Edtech start-up becomes SA’s first billion-dollar ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Record investments show Covid has not dulled ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec eyes bigger SA market share and hints at ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol gets bump from higher oil prices after ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.