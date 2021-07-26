Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom and MTN court cases against Icasa delayed to September Icasa had planned to auction about R8bn worth of broadband spectrum, but due to legal battles the March deadline could not be met BL PREMIUM

Telkom has identified government regulation, specifically the rollout of new radio frequency, as one of the biggest threats to the future of its business.

The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed for the lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed often...