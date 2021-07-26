Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers caught in crossfire as China crackdown hits Tencent & US tech

The tech giant — Naspers' biggest investment — becomes the latest victim of Beijing’s antitrust blitz

26 July 2021 - 20:40 Mudiwa Gavaza and Lindiwe Tsobo
UPDATED 27 July 2021 - 15:34

Naspers suffered a second day of heavy losses as Tencent — its biggest single investment — became the latest victim of Chinese authorities’ crackdown on technology companies, heightening uncertainty about the safety of foreign capital in the world's second-biggest economy.

