Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom says infrastructure damage from last week’s riots was limited The financial impact of damage to infrastructure related to the unrest was not material, the mobile operator says BL PREMIUM

Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, says the damage to infrastructure from the wave of violence that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week has not been material.

The mobile operator said it had moved to maintain service and ensure safety of staff, suppliers and customers, which forced operators to close stores in affected areas and put network towers at risk...