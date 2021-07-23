Telkom group CEO Sipho Maseko to step down in June 2022

Telkom group CEO Sipho Maseko, whose eight-year tenure at the helm of the group has seen it overtake Cell C to become SA’s third-largest mobile operator, will step down at the end of June 2022.

The process to appoint a successor is “well under way,” Telkom said in a statement on Friday, with a replacement announcement not too far away.

Maseko joined Telkom in April 2013 as Telkom grappled with technological changes that were pressuring its traditional fixed-line services.

“Under his leadership, the group has had many remarkable strategic achievements in its execution of its broadband led strategy which are reflected in the group’s current healthy position,” Telkom said.

The mobile business in SA now has more than 15-million customers, while Vodacom, SA’s largest operator, has 44.6-million local customers.

To date, the number of homes connected with fibre exceeds the number of homes connected with copper, Telkom said, with revenue now well diversified.

In Telkom’s year to end-March, its subscriber base had risen by over a quarter, while mobile service revenue had risen by just over a third to R16.9bn, making up almost 40% of group revenue.

In 2020 mobile service revenue had contributed about 29% of group revenue.

“I feel now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights,” Maseko said in a statement. “I will stay on until June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition for my successor. I am most thankful to my colleagues across our country, for trusting me to lead Telkom, and for supporting me throughout this journey of transition.”

In morning trade on Friday Telkom’s shares were trading 4.47% lower at R42.75, on track for their worst day in just over two months.

Telkom’s shares have risen by more than a fifth since the beginning of 2020, and have just more than tripled since April 2013.

Update: July 23 2021

This article has been updated with comment from Maseko and share price information.

