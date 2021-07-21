Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo’s international investment profile soars after Nasdaq listing The company has access to larger pools of capital and a greater price-earnings ratio BL PREMIUM

The head of one of SA’s fastest growing small- to mid-cap companies has lauded its recent listing in the US as trading volumes and its market value have soared.

Earlier in 2021, shareholders in vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack approved a plan to roll the company into its founder’s investment vehicle, Karooooo...