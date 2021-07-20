Karooooo’s growth streak continues
20 July 2021 - 08:35
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says Covid-19 has not derailed its rapid subscriber growth.
It said it remains confident that demand for more efficient use of fleets will underpin subscriber growth of almost more than a fifth in its current financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now