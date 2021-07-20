Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo hunts for new customers in SA and Asia The group grows subscribers by 21% in its first quarter and says Covid-19 has not thrown its growth off track BL PREMIUM

Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, is beefing up sales and marketing, having spent over 70% more in the first quarter, as it seeks to build up its customer base in key markets across Southeast Asia and SA.

With Covid-19 having done little to stop Cartrack’s continued growth — a trajectory that has seen the group moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and its headquarters to Singapore — the company has committed its expenditure to growing its subscriber base...