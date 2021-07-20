Karooooo hunts for new customers in SA and Asia
The group grows subscribers by 21% in its first quarter and says Covid-19 has not thrown its growth off track
20 July 2021 - 20:22
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, is beefing up sales and marketing, having spent over 70% more in the first quarter, as it seeks to build up its customer base in key markets across Southeast Asia and SA.
With Covid-19 having done little to stop Cartrack’s continued growth — a trajectory that has seen the group moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and its headquarters to Singapore — the company has committed its expenditure to growing its subscriber base...
