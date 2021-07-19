Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group defends goodwill valuation BL PREMIUM

Technology firm Huge Group, which is proceeding with a buyout bid for Adapt IT, has come out in defence of its balance sheet after market players said the value of its goodwill — comprising about half of its assets — could be inflated.

Huge has been locked in a fight with Canada’s Volaris for the past six months to buy out Adapt IT, the listed software services group...