Huge Group defends goodwill valuation
19 July 2021 - 19:17
Technology firm Huge Group, which is proceeding with a buyout bid for Adapt IT, has come out in defence of its balance sheet after market players said the value of its goodwill — comprising about half of its assets — could be inflated.
Huge has been locked in a fight with Canada’s Volaris for the past six months to buy out Adapt IT, the listed software services group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now