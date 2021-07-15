Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Digital bank Revolut valued at $33bn as investor demand for fintechs soars

Revolut’s valuation jumps sixfold after it raised $800m from investors including SoftBank

15 July 2021 - 18:57 Tom Metcalf and Stefania Spezzati
A smartphone showing the Revolut app. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A smartphone showing the Revolut app. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Digital bank Revolut raised $800m from investors including SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management at a $33bn valuation, the latest sign of investor demand for fintechs.

The new money will be used to fund London-based Revolut’s expansion into new products and markets including the US and India, according to a statement Thursday.

The funding increases Revolut’s valuation sixfold from a fundraising round in 2020 and makes Revolut the UK’s most valuable start-up, surpassing Checkout.com’s $15bn mark. It is also makes it more valuable than retail lender NatWest Group Plc, which now has a market value of $32.7bn.

Such valuation spikes have become a common theme in fintechs in 2021 as demand grows for their offerings. Swedish start-up Klarna Bank, which lets online customers pay for their shopping in instalments, raised cash at a $45.6bn valuation in June after a series of funding rounds that more than quadrupled its valuation in less than a year.

Money-transfer company Wise carried out a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange in July, more than doubling its value in about a year.

And German digital bank N26 is holding discussions with investors to raise several hundred million dollars in a fundraising that could value it at about $10bn, people familiar with the matter have said.

Revolut has about 15-million personal customers and 500,000 businesses using its products, which include bank accounts, international money transfers, cryptocurrency and stock trading as well as bill paying and budgeting tools.

Sky News reported the fundraising earlier. In June, Bloomberg News reported that Revolut was in the early stages of a funding round that could value the British company at $20bn.

Revolut saw its operating losses double to £201m ($278m) in 2020 as rapid growth around the globe caused staff costs to surge.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Apple’s instalment payment plan pushes competitors’ shares down

Apple will use Goldman Sachs — its partner since 2019 for the Apple Card credit card — as the lender for the loans
Companies
1 day ago

Klarna valuation soars to $45.6bn in latest funding round

Europe’s most valuable fintech start-up raises $639m in fresh funds as its popularity grows in US
Companies
1 month ago

Cathie Wood dumps Chinese tech stocks as valuations take a knock

Holdings in one fund falls to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies
Companies
1 day ago

Fintech firms find it hard to gain a foothold in Africa’s fragmented markets

Opportunities abound but no company dominates and partnerships across borders seem to be the way forward
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank makes R12bn buyout offer to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Livestock starvation looms as deliveries of feed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Netcare cuts Lesotho operations on termination of ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
SAB criticises state’s handling of social unrest
Companies / Energy
5.
‘You guys will come back stronger,’ Massmart CEO ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Breakneck e-commerce ascent gives Prosus a lift

Opinion / Editorials

Rise in cashless society offers state unprecedented powers of surveillance

Opinion

Ant’s ability to lend curbed as consumer finance unit approved

Companies

Vodacom embraces fintech with VodaPay payment app

Business

Flutterwave partners with Ethiopia’s Amole for slice of remittances pie

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.