Huge Group shareholders approve bid for Adapt IT
All-share deal for software firm far from certain as cash offer from Volaris is also on the table
Huge Group shareholders on Tuesday approved its takeover of technology group Adapt IT — more than six months after the plan was announced.
However, the deal is far from certain as Adapt IT management supports a counter bid from Volaris, a unit of Canada’s Constellation Software.
Huge, which is valued at about R1bn, is a holding company with businesses specialising in areas such as payments, telecommunications, software and media.
Huge first made its move for Adapt IT at the beginning of 2021, in a share-swap deal valuing the company at R800m, or R5.52 a share. Volaris then made a firm cash offer of R1bn, which has the support of Adapt IT management.
Adapt IT, which was founded by Sbu Shabalala, provides and services software.
A bidding war has ensued, with Volaris increasing its offer by 7.7%. That pales in comparison with Huge’s 68% premium that values Adapt IT at R9.09 a share.
Huge shareholders also supported a resolution to issue new shares as part of the takeover offer, and granted management approval to buy back some of its shares. All resolutions received just over 99% approval.
Huge has framed its offer as an opportunity to create a bigger IT company to compete in a market dominated by Telkom’s BCX, Dimension Data and EOH, while giving shareholders a chance to participate in the potential upside in the share price.
Volaris has pitched an easy cash payout for investors in Adapt IT, while also bringing a deep-pocketed parent to drive growth elsewhere on the continent. Adapt IT’s international business accounts for about 27% of its revenues.
