Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group shareholders approve bid for Adapt IT

All-share deal for software firm far from certain as cash offer from Volaris is also on the table

13 July 2021 - 13:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Huge Group shareholders on Tuesday approved its takeover of technology group Adapt IT — more than six months after the plan was announced.  

However, the deal is far from certain as Adapt IT management supports a counter bid from Volaris, a unit of Canada’s Constellation Software. 

Huge, which is valued at about R1bn, is a holding company with businesses specialising in areas such as payments, telecommunications, software and media.

Huge first made its move for Adapt IT at the beginning of 2021, in a share-swap deal valuing the company at R800m, or R5.52 a share. Volaris then made a firm cash offer of R1bn, which has the support of Adapt IT management.

Adapt IT, which was founded by Sbu Shabalala, provides and services software.

A bidding war has ensued, with Volaris increasing its offer by 7.7%. That pales in comparison with Huge’s 68% premium that values Adapt IT at R9.09 a share.

Huge shareholders also supported a resolution to issue new shares as part of the takeover offer, and granted management approval to buy back some of its shares. All resolutions received just over 99% approval. 

Huge has framed its offer as an opportunity to create a bigger IT company to compete in a market dominated by Telkom’s BCX, Dimension Data and EOH, while giving shareholders a chance to participate in the potential upside in the share price.

Volaris has pitched an easy cash payout for investors in Adapt IT, while also bringing a deep-pocketed parent to drive growth elsewhere on the continent. Adapt IT’s international business accounts for about 27% of its revenues.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on Adapt IT

A majority of investors voted in favour of selling the software group to the Canadian group
Companies
1 week ago

Shareholder activist flags overvalued goodwill at Huge Group

Theo Botha says the group’s goodwill is likely too high, propping up its share price and in effect its offer for Adapt IT
Companies
1 week ago

Adapt IT investors must choose: shares or cash?

Question raised over valuation of Adapt IT
Companies
1 month ago

Huge Group searches for buyout targets as it still chases Adapt IT

Future focus will be on the converging connectivity, cloud, software and x-Tech markets
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
Companies
4.
Tesla second-quarter deliveries could clear ...
Companies
5.
Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Largest green energy hub planned for Australia

World / Asia

Treasury yet to be approached over EOH blacklisting after Sita move

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Concentration of work in Big Four behind SA audit industry’s plummet in rankings

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.