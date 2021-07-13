Huge Group shareholders approve bid for Adapt IT

Huge Group shareholders on Tuesday approved its takeover of technology group Adapt IT — more than six months after the plan was announced.

However, the deal is far from certain as Adapt IT management supports a counter bid from Volaris, a unit of Canada’s Constellation Software.

Huge, which is valued at about R1bn, is a holding company with businesses specialising in areas such as payments, telecommunications, software and media.

Huge first made its move for Adapt IT at the beginning of 2021, in a share-swap deal valuing the company at R800m, or R5.52 a share. Volaris then made a firm cash offer of R1bn, which has the support of Adapt IT management.

Adapt IT, which was founded by Sbu Shabalala, provides and services software.

A bidding war has ensued, with Volaris increasing its offer by 7.7%. That pales in comparison with Huge’s 68% premium that values Adapt IT at R9.09 a share.

Huge shareholders also supported a resolution to issue new shares as part of the takeover offer, and granted management approval to buy back some of its shares. All resolutions received just over 99% approval.

Huge has framed its offer as an opportunity to create a bigger IT company to compete in a market dominated by Telkom’s BCX, Dimension Data and EOH, while giving shareholders a chance to participate in the potential upside in the share price.

Volaris has pitched an easy cash payout for investors in Adapt IT, while also bringing a deep-pocketed parent to drive growth elsewhere on the continent. Adapt IT’s international business accounts for about 27% of its revenues.

