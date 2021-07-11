Companies / Telecoms & Technology Treasury yet to be approached over EOH blacklisting after Sita move State agency has intimated it will consider restricting company from doing business with the state BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury says it is yet to be requested to decide on whether to bar EOH from doing business with the government.

Business Day reported last week that the JSE-listed group, once a favourite among portfolio managers and investors, is on the verge of being banned from doing business with the government as punishment for a tender fraud scandal in which the company was ensnared in the state capture project. ..