Treasury yet to be approached over EOH blacklisting after Sita move
State agency has intimated it will consider restricting company from doing business with the state
11 July 2021 - 18:04
The National Treasury says it is yet to be requested to decide on whether to bar EOH from doing business with the government.
Business Day reported last week that the JSE-listed group, once a favourite among portfolio managers and investors, is on the verge of being banned from doing business with the government as punishment for a tender fraud scandal in which the company was ensnared in the state capture project. ..
