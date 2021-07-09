Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Shareholders approve Naspers, Prosus share swap

The deal has attracted much criticism from fund managers for its complexity and incentives for management

09 July 2021 - 15:58 Mudiwa Gavaza
FILE PHOTO: Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Oct. 9, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
PROSUS-NASPERS M&A-STRATEGY FILE PHOTO: Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Oct. 9, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Naspers shareholders on Friday overwhelmingly approved the company’s plans to address the much-criticised gap between its market value and the sum of its assets via a share swap.

The deal, which is also intended to cut Naspers’s weighting on the JSE and increase the free float of its global internet arm Prosus, is the latest in a string of attempts by management to narrow the multibillion-rand valuation shortfall.

The deal will see Prosus, which was spun out of Naspers and listed in Amsterdam in 2019 as part of a previous attempt to deal with Naspers’s share price discount, issue new shares in exchange for a stake of about 45% in Naspers.

The resolutions were passed with just over 90% of shareholders in favour of the proposal, that was probably bolstered by approval from holders of N shares that carry more voting rights.

The complex nature of the deal has not won favour with investors; Naspers and Prosus shares have fallen about 9% since the plan was announced two months ago.

Last month, 36 asset managers criticised the deal for its complexity and the incentives offered to management.  

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Prosus issues R57bn worth of bonds

Naspers subsidiary said US dollar and euro denominated bonds are part of a debt financing programme
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners push JSE to three-week high

Naspers and Prosus provide a further boost while global markets await FOMC’s minutes
Markets
1 day ago

Q&A: Mapping the world’s megacities and mining their data

WhereIsMyTransport, a start-up, is embarking on an ambitious project to make mobility easier
Companies
2 weeks ago

E-commerce performance gives Prosus more bang for its bucks

Payments unit and classifieds business revenue grows a huge 54%
Companies
2 weeks ago

Schroders advocates offshore investing after Naspers share swap fallout

Asset manager encourages investors to look abroad for returns that carry less concentration risk
Companies
3 weeks ago
