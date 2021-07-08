Companies / Telecoms & Technology MultiChoice shares slump after Nigerian authorities freeze bank accounts Banks asked to help recover about R63bn in tax that the revenue service says is owed by the group BL PREMIUM

Shares in MultiChoice fell more than 7% on Thursday afternoon on news that Nigeria’s revenue service ordered banks to freeze the accounts of the video entertainment group for not complying with its auditing regulations. The group has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of Nigeria said it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of MultiChoice Africa and MultiChoice Nigeria for breaching agreements and denying access to their records for auditing...