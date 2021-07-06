EOH says it has grounds to appeal possible government blacklisting
IT company says it is confident situation with Sita will be resolved amicably
06 July 2021 - 19:17
IT company EOH, which has been fighting to clean up its image after a corruption scandal that surfaced three years ago, believes it has a strong case against a possible blacklisting from doing business with the government.
Business Day reported on Tuesday that the JSE-listed firm, once a favourite for portfolio managers and investors, is on the verge of being banned from doing business with the government as punishment for the tender fraud scandal that saw the company ensnared in the state capture project. ..
