CLEAN-UP
EOH fights to avoid possible government blacklisting
Possible ban could be a major setback for EOH, which has been on a clean-up campaign under CEO Stephen van Coller
06 July 2021 - 05:09
EOH is on the verge of being blacklisted from doing business with the government as punishment for a tender fraud scandal that surfaced three years ago and ensnared the IT company in the state capture project, Business Day has learnt.
EOH, which confirmed Business Day’s reporting, has made representations to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), which was set up to co-ordinate government IT resources, in mitigation of sentence for its past misconduct. This included full disclosure of the wrongdoing of its previous executives and an offer that the state place EOH on probation...
