PODCAST | ‘Radio isn't dead’ — Primedia Broadcasting

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we discuss the state of SA’s radio industry with one of the country’s most prominent broadcasters.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Trish Taylor, chief broadcasting officer at Primedia Broadcasting, which operates 947 and Radio 702 in Gauteng, as well as Cape Talk and Kfm in the Western Cape.

Despite the widely held view that traditional media is declining, Taylor says “radio is not dead”. If anything, she says, the medium still has room for growth and remains important, especially in SA.

