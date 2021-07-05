Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | ‘Radio isn't dead’ — Primedia Broadcasting
Medium still has room for growth and remains important, especially in SA, according to Primedia
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we discuss the state of SA’s radio industry with one of the country’s most prominent broadcasters.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Trish Taylor, chief broadcasting officer at Primedia Broadcasting, which operates 947 and Radio 702 in Gauteng, as well as Cape Talk and Kfm in the Western Cape.
Despite the widely held view that traditional media is declining, Taylor says “radio is not dead”. If anything, she says, the medium still has room for growth and remains important, especially in SA.
Join the discussion:
Radio broadcasters have taken a hit during pandemic as businesses — hurt by lower sales and sluggish economic growth — cut their spending on advertising, a major source of revenue. But even before the lockdown, radio and other traditional media such as print were hit by reduced adspend as companies shifted their focus to digital, an area dominated by the likes of Google and Facebook.
Over the past year Primedia has made programming changes at 702 and 947. Taylor talks about those changes, what informed them, how they’ve been received in light of changing listening patterns brought on by lockdowns, and insights gained during the period.
Taylor also discusses how the broadcaster has used emerging digital platforms such as podcasts and social media, to garner large followings. This also ties in with managing talent and building the brands of Primedia’s on-air personalities.
The discussion focuses on how Primedia has faired during the pandemic; the effects of Covid-19 on the wider broadcast industry; how radio stations have coped with reduced advertising revenues; changes in listener trends brought on by lockdowns; the rise of digital platforms; and the outlook for the sector.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.