Icasa skips spectrum court date to focus on settlement talks with Telkom, MTN
Solving the ‘spectrum crunch’ has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan
05 July 2021 - 19:25
SA’s telecoms regulator chose to skip a court date on Monday, where it had been set to appeal against a judgment from March that had halted the spectrum auction process, an indication that it is in favour of an out-of-court negotiation taking place with mobile operators.
The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed often...
