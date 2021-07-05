Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa holds off spectrum court date to focus on settlement talks with Telkom, MTN Solving the ‘spectrum crunch’ has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan BL PREMIUM

SA’s telecoms regulator chose to hold off a court date on Monday, where it had been set to appeal against a judgment from March that had halted the spectrum auction process, an indication that it is in favour of an out-of-court negotiation taking place with mobile operators.

The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed often...