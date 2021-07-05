Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa holds off spectrum court date to focus on settlement talks with Telkom, MTN

Solving the ‘spectrum crunch’ has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

05 July 2021 - 19:25 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 06 July 2021 - 23:02

SA’s telecoms regulator chose to hold off  a court date on Monday, where it had been set to appeal against a judgment from March that had halted the spectrum auction process, an indication that it is in favour of an out-of-court negotiation taking place with mobile operators. 

The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a big part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed often...

