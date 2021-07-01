Huge still in the game as Adapt IT shareholders give nod to Volaris offer
A majority of investors voted in favour of selling the software group to the Canadian group
01 July 2021 - 10:39
UPDATED 01 July 2021 - 20:23
Huge Group, which has been fighting to take over Adapt IT’s business for the past six months, say it still has a shot at winning the battle even as the software group’s shareholders voted in favour of a R1bn rival offer from Canadian group Volaris.
Just more than 87% of shareholders voted in favour during a meeting on Wednesday, putting Volaris a step closer to taking over the technology group founded by Sbu Shabalala and giving it a foothold in the continent. ..
