Adapt IT shareholders give nod to Volaris offer
01 July 2021 - 10:39
Software group Adapt IT’s shareholders have voted in favour of an offer from Canadian group Volaris that values it at about R1.1bn.
Just over 87% of shareholders voted in favour during a meeting on Wednesday, which would see the information and communications technology group founded by Sbu Shabalala delist...
