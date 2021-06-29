Companies / Telecoms & Technology Van Coller likens EOH scandal to Steinhoff CEO Stephen van Coller says company had to go after former executives to avoid getting blacklisted BL PREMIUM

EOH’s Stephen van Coller has likened the financial malfeasance that occurred at the technology company under former boss Asher Bohbot and several of his associates as similar to what happened at Steinhoff, the disgraced retail group at the centre of the biggest corporate fraud in SA history.

“It’s not dissimilar to what Steinhoff did,” Van Coller, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with Business Day. “People benefited. They got money and they need to give as much back as they can.”..