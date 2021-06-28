EOH files R1.7bn lawsuit against former CEO Asher Bohbot
The JSE-listed IT services company is suing its former CEO and several other top executives for billions of rand
28 June 2021 - 21:17
EOH has filed a R1.7bn lawsuit against co-founder and former boss Asher Bohbot alleging failure to carry out his fiduciary duties and created an enabling environment for corruption and financial irresponsibility.
The lawsuit, filed in a high court in Johannesburg, comes about three years after EOH revealed underhanded dealings with its biggest client, the government, forcing the former investor favourite into taking billions of rand in writedown charges and triggering a selling frenzy in its share price. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now