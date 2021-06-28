Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH files R1.7bn lawsuit against former CEO Asher Bohbot The JSE-listed IT services company is suing its former CEO and several other top executives for billions of rand BL PREMIUM

EOH has filed a R1.7bn lawsuit against co-founder and former boss Asher Bohbot alleging failure to carry out his fiduciary duties and created an enabling environment for corruption and financial irresponsibility.

The lawsuit, filed in a high court in Johannesburg, comes about three years after EOH revealed underhanded dealings with its biggest client, the government, forcing the former investor favourite into taking billions of rand in writedown charges and triggering a selling frenzy in its share price. ..