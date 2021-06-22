Capital Appreciation eyes growth after Covid-19 pressure
22 June 2021 - 08:44
JSE-listed fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says it is optimistic about a surge in new sales orders and intends using its healthy cash pile for growth and acquisitions as demand for online transactions and digital services accelerates.
Capprec’s business includes providing technology that banks and other financial services companies use to add more features to their digital platforms, but it was not unscathed by the pandemic, which prompted caution from clients regarding capital expenditure and projects...
